Jennifer Lawrence revealed in a throwback clip of an interview with Howard Stern in February that she once smoked a joint that made her ''enter a different universe''.
The 28-year-old actress recalled a hilarious incident that happened during talk show host Ellen Degeneres' birthday party, and revealed she smoked cannabis with ''some rappers'' whilst she was waiting for her ride home.
In a throwback clip released over the festive period, Jennifer appeared on SiriusXM's 'Howard Stern Show' back in February, and said: ''I was done, and I went to go see my ride, and my ride wasn't ready to leave yet.
''So, I smoked a joint with some rappers. Their s**t is different. So, I entered a different universe.''
The blonde beauty recalled a physical altercation between her and a mystery woman at the porta loos which led to Lawrence being ''grabbed'' by security.
She added: ''There was a woman there, and she was like, 'No, no, no, go on, go ahead!' I was like, 'No, you were here first. You go!' And she was like, 'Go!'
''I was like, 'Okay.' So I'm in the porta [potty], and I was like, 'She's gotta poop. This poor woman just gotta poop.' So I came out, and I made a beeline for her and I went up to her and I was like, 'Look, you gotta poop.' And she was like, 'No, I don't. I don't know why you're saying that. I really don't.' She was kind of laughing but was like, 'No.'
''All of a sudden, security is grabbing me because what I hadn't realised is I am grabbing this woman by the shoulders, shaking her, screaming, 'You have to poop! You have to poop!'
''He's like, 'You can't grab her. But, I agree. She's gotta poop'. He and I were on the ground laughing. The woman finally just started laughing, and I was like, 'Just... poop.'
''I have to find out who she is, I have to apologise. But then I got McDonald's on the way back.''
