Jennifer Lawrence has hit out at Harvey Weinstein after he used her name in his defence when responding to the class action lawsuit against him.

The 65-year-old disgraced producer - who stands accused of sexually harassing a number of female employees over a 30 year period - cited the fact that Jennifer had previously claimed he had ''only ever been nice'' to her in documents which aimed to get the lawsuit thrown out of court earlier this week.

And now, after the documents were published, the 'Red Sparrow' actress has hit out at Weinstein, claiming her comments were taken ''out of context''.

In a statement on Thursday (22.02.18), she said: ''Harvey Weinstein and his company are continuing to do what they have always done which is to take things out of context and use them for their own benefit. This is what predators do, and it must stop.

''For the record, while I was not victimised personally by Harvey Weinstein, I stand behind the women who have survived his terrible abuse and I applaud them in using all means necessary to bring him to justice whether through criminal or civil actions. Time's up.''

Weinstein cited 27-year-old Jennifer in a section of his document which argued that the allegations against him were out of character, and claimed ''these proposed class definitions are fatally overboard as to be not ascertainable''.

His documents stated: ''As drafted, they would include all women who ever met with Weinstein, regardless of whether they claimed to have suffered any identifiable harm as a result of that meeting.

''Such women would include, presumably, Jennifer Lawrence, who told Oprah Winfrey she had known Weinstein since she was 20 years old and said 'He had only ever been nice to me,' and Meryl Streep, who stated publicly that Weinstein had always been respectful to her in their working relationship.''

Jennifer isn't the only actress named to have slammed the documentation either, as Meryl Streep has already branded Weinstein was ''pathetic'' over the use of her own name in the papers.

Meryl said: ''Harvey Weinstein's attorneys use of my (true) statement - that he was not sexually transgressive or physically abusive in our business relationship - as evidence that he was not abusive with many other women is pathetic and exploitive.

''The criminal actions he is accused of conducting on the bodies of these women are his responsibility, and if there is any justice left in the system he will pay for them - regardless of how many good movies, made by many good people, Harvey was lucky enough to have acquired or financed.''