Jennifer Lawrence has started her own production company.

The 'Hunger Games' star has teamed up with producing partner Justine Polsky to create Excellent Cadaver, and they have also signed a deal with Makeready.

A statement from Lawrence and Polsky said: ''Makeready's Brad Weston and Pam Abdy are visionary producers with incredible taste and a history of supporting diverse and compelling storytelling. We are thrilled to be partnering with Makeready and look forward to this exciting collaboration.''

Lawrence will either work alone with Polsky or in partnership with Makeready.

Meanwhile, Jennifer is also keen to have her own reality TV empire.

The 'Red Sparrow' actress - who is a big fan of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' and the 'Real Housewives' series - said: ''I have actually been toying with the idea of becoming a billionaire and I'd like to start my own TV network. I am pretty much a television professional at this point. And I have a brilliant idea for a reality show called 'Break-Up Island'. I can't tell you the details, but there are very distinct cast members like 'The Bachelor', between the ages of 20 and 50, who you stay with and care about. That's all I'm willing to disclose about 'Break-Up Island' because I really think it's going to happen. My agent was laughing at me when I told him. But I am clearly obsessed.''