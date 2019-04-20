Academy Award-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence is set to star as a war veteran in her latest movie project.
The Oscar-winning star has joined forces with acclaimed theatre director Lila Neugebauer for an as-yet-untitled movie that will see her play the role of a US solider who suffers a traumatic brain injury in Afghanistan.
Jennifer's on-screen character struggles to recover from her injuries upon her return home, according to Collider.
The film is being produced by Oscar winner Scott Rudin and Eli Bush, with production set to begin in June in New Orleans.
Jennifer could star in the movie alongside 'Atlanta' star Brian Tyree Henry, who has already held discussions about taking on the role of the male lead.
Meanwhile, Jennifer revealed plans to take a career break back in 2017.
Announcing her hiatus two years ago, the 'Red Sparrow' star said: ''I'm taking [a break]. I don't have anything set for two years.''
And asked what she'll do with her time off, she quipped: ''Start making pots.''
During her year-long break, Jennifer actually got engaged to art gallery director Cooke Maroney.
And an insider recently speculated that her wedding will be a ''family affair''.
The source said: ''[Jennifer is a] family girl. I would be surprised if the wedding were not a fairly extensive family affair.''
