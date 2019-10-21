Jennifer Lawrence's Dior wedding dress was given its own hotel room ahead of the ceremony.
The 'Hunger Games' star tied the knot with Cooke Maroney at the Belcourt of Newport mansion in Rhode Island, New England, on Saturday (19.10.19) and to ensure her Dior frock was kept in pristine condition in the hours leading up to their vow exchange, the French fashion house stored it in a lavish guest suite at the historic Hotel Viking.
A source told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: ''The Dior design team flew in directly from Paris the day before J.Law tied the knot, and the gown had a private guest room booked for safekeeping at Newport's historic Hotel Viking for the evening.''
While her dress was kept at the Hotel Viking, her wedding guests had rented rooms at Gurney's Newport Resort & Marina prior to the ceremony.
A source said at the time': ''Among the A-listers in attendance were Adele, Cameron Diaz, Nicole Richie and husband Joel Madden, who all enjoyed a late-night bite Friday evening in a private dining room at Scarpetta at Gurney's Newport.''
Other stars rumoured to have attended the ceremony included the likes of Emma Stone, Kris Jenner, Sienna Miller, and director David O. Russell, who has helmed some of Jennifer's best-known movies, such as 'Silver Linings Playbook' and 'American Hustle'.
The 29-year-old actress - who previously dated actor Nicholas Hoult and director Darren Aronofsky - and Cooke got engaged in February, after less than 12 months of dating.
However, a source claimed that the loved-up duo had an instant connection.
The insider explained: ''When they were introduced last spring, the timing was perfect because they were both single and just enjoying an evening out with friends.
''Things couldn't have worked out any better because they have so much in common and truly hit it off. They both come from close-knit families, Cooke in Vermont and Jennifer in Kentucky, and then left and built successful careers. They both love to travel but also just enjoy just being alone together.''
