Jennifer Lawrence made a surprise cameo on Sunday's (05.05.19) episode of 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'.

The 28-year-old Oscar winner is a huge fan of the reality TV show and close pals with Kris Jenner but fans were still surprised to see her appear via FaceTime when Scott Disick tried to call Kris.

Jennifer identified herself as: ''Jennifer f**king Lawrence, that's who you're talking to!'' and Scott calmly replied: ''Not that you're not very famous and beautiful, but can I talk to Kris?''

However, Jennifer, who was drinking a large glass of red wine, channelled her inner Kris and joked: ''I am the new Kris.

''I'm gonna be real, we wouldn't be having this much fun if you were all here. I love you all so much and you make me proud everyday. You're doing amazing, sweetie!''

Jennifer was recently asked to rank her preferred Kardashians in order and she chose Kris.

Playing a game called 'Plead the Fifth' on 'Watch What Happens Live', Lawrence was asked a series of three questions, to which she could only refuse to answer one, and so was forced to rank the members of the Kardashian/Jenner family in order of preference.

The star compared the decision to 'Sophie's choice', a famous film and book in which a Polish immigrant mother has to choose which one of her children is to be killed by the Nazis.

She hesitantly began listing: ''Kendall, Khloe, Kim, Kourtney...''

But then she stopped to say: ''Oh god I hate this. Does Kanye count now? I forgot about Kris! Oh god, it's like Sophie's Choice. Please don't do this. Kris is at the top, the rest I guess they're at the bottom.''