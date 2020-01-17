Jennifer Lawrence's penthouse is on the market.

The 'Hunger Games' star is selling her home in the exclusive The Laurel development in Manhattan, lowering the price to $12 million from the original purchase price of $15.6 million.

The 4,073-square-foot apartment boasts no less than three bedrooms and five bathrooms as well as a master suite and game room. The walls are made of glass and there is even an impressive eat-in chef's kitchen whilst the building's facilities include a gym, pool and sauna.

Describing the main areas, Compass lists the property as ''extraordinary''.

They shared: ''Arrive to your large private vestibule via key lock elevator and prepare to be awed by this sprawling 4,073 sq ft penthouse with 12' ceilings, amazing 360 degree views and 2 floors of extraordinary landscaped outdoor space equipped with a kitchen, built-in ping pong table and numerous seating areas. Opaque glass front doors, with beautiful wrought iron detail, lead to the tremendous 53 x 21 ft. great room with 12' ceilings.

''This room graciously accommodates a substantial dining area and double living room, separated by a two-sided limestone gas fireplace. Walls of windows in this extraordinary room and throughout the home offer open west, south, north and east city views encompassing the East River, 59th Street bridge and downtown Manhattan as far as the eye can see.

''Enjoy cooking in the huge west-facing top of the line chef's kitchen and dine casually while taking in the views in the adjoining light-filled corner dining room. The kitchen has custom Poggepohl white lacquer cabinetry with white honed Carrera marble countertops, stainless convection and steam ovens, vented 2 burner electric induction stove and 4 burner gas cooktop, SubZero wine cooler, and SubZero professional refrigerator with glass door.''

Jennifer is getting rid of the place now she is married to gallerist Cooke Maroney.