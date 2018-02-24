Jennifer Lawrence believes her friendship with Kim Kardashian West is ''one-sided'' as she is a huge fan of the reality TV star.
Jennifer Lawrence believes her friendship with Kim Kardashian West is ''one-sided''.
The 'Red Sparrow' actress is a huge fan of the reality TV star and her famous family and when she discovered that she would be interviewing Kim for 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', she went to Kris Jenner's house for dinner and bonded with the family.
Speaking to PEOPLE, Jennifer, 27, said: ''I don't know that she'd call me her friend. It's probably a one-sided friendship.
''When I found out that I was going to be interviewing her I was like, 'Oh my God, my whole life has been building up to this moment. I wanted to get as much information as I could. I wanted to do my due diligence on Kim Kardashian. I went over to Kris [Jenner's] house and had dinner with the whole family.
''They are smart, grounded and normal and funny. They're very nice people, [they're] very close, [they have a] loyal bond with one another, which I think is a positive thing to put out into the world.
''They've been absolutely lovely to me.''
Jennifer previously admitted that she wound up drunk and naked in a closet during the dinner at Kris' house.
She said: ''I drank five martinis and wound up naked in her closet, I'm dead serious. It was everything I could've ever dreamed of.''
Kim, 37, confirmed Jennifer's account, saying: ''So Jennifer came over for dinner two weeks ago, I've never seen my mom more drunk in our lives. It was so funny. They had a few too many drinks for my taste.
''I remember getting naked in your mom's closet and ordering you to dress me. You dressed me fabulously, I looked amazing.''
'Smalls Change (Meditations Upon Ageing)' arrives in April.
The two awards have made for a great 72nd birthday present for the country music icon.
Jennifer Lawrence stars in the intense new spy thriller 'Red Sparrow', about a group of...
Darren Aronofsky doesn't make fluffy movies, and has only had one genuine misfire (2014's Noah)....
A young woman (Jennifer Lawrence) and her older husband (Javier Bardem) have the most perfect...
Anchored by the almost ridiculously engaging Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence, this sci-fi movie travels...
What would motivate men and women to leave their families and any kind of life...
X-Men Apocalypse comes as the ninth instalment in the X-Men film series and stars Jennifer...
This closing chapter of the First Class trilogy falls into the same trap as The...
View scenes of the world as you may have never seen them before. A Beautiful...
Mutants and humans alike are familiar with the story of Apocalypse, he was the first...
After Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle, mercurial filmmaker David O. Russell reunites with Jennifer...
Suzanne Collins' saga comes to a suitably epic conclusion in a climactic series of battles...
As The Hunger Games trilogy comes to an end, the final installment, The Hunger Games...