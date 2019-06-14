Jennifer Lawrence wanted to marry Cooke Maroney as soon as they met and thinks he is the ''greatest human being'' she's ever met.
The 28-year-old actress got engaged to the art gallery director in February and though she didn't think she was in a place in her life where she wanted to settle down, she can't wait for them to be legally united ''forever''.
She said: ''He's the greatest human being I've ever met. He really is, and he gets better....
''I started with the basics. How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind?' It's just -- this is the one, I know that sounds really stupid but he's just, he's -- you know. He's the greatest person I've ever met, so I feel very honored to become a Maroney.
''I wasn't at a place where I was like, 'I'm ready to get married.' I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him. We wanted to marry each other, we wanted to commit fully. He's my best friend, so I want to legally bind him to me forever.
''Fortunately, the paperwork exists for such a thing. It's the greatest. You find your favourite person on the planet, you're like: You can't leave.''
The 'American Hustle' actress isn't feeling nervous about her big day because she's so ''lazy'' and she's already found both her dress and wedding venue.
Speaking on her friend Catt Sadler's 'Naked' podcast, she said: ''I've been in a good place.
''I haven't been neurotic about it. I'm like too lazy to be neurotic. I saw a dress I liked and I was like, 'That's the dress.' I saw a venue and I was like, 'Cool, we got the venue.' ''
But Jennifer admitted she has had one ''Bridezilla moment'' after none of her friends could make her bachelorette party at short notice.
She said: ''Yesterday was my only Bridezilla moment where I cried, because
''I thought I didn't want to have bachelorette party, and then last minute I decided I did.
''Then nobody was available because it was last minute. And then I started crying. I was like, 'I don't even know why I'm crying. I didn't know that I wanted a bachelorette party. I guess I just feel pathetic.' [Cooke] was like, 'Oh my god, you don't need to feel pathetic.' ''
