Jennifer Lawrence and her new husband Cooke Maroney have been honeymooning at the exclusive Nihi Sumba Resort in Indonesia.
Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney are enjoying a honeymoon in Indonesia.
The 29-year-old actress wed the 34-year-old art dealer in Rhode Island last month and they are now enjoying their first days as a married couple at the exclusive Nihi Sumba Resort.
The remote island destination is spread across 530 acres and has 33 luxurious villas with facilities such as private plunge pools but the couple are staying in the even more exclusive private residence of the resort's owner, Chris Burch, People magazine reports.
The abode, known as Mendaka, is available to book and has previously been used by the likes of Jennifer's 'American Hustle' co-star Christian Bale, who stayed there last year.
Insiders revealed the couple have spent time at the resort going horseriding and have taken trips to nearby Sumbanese villages, which the hotel helps to support via their own charitable foundation.
The idyllic retreat - which opened in 2015 and was named best in the world two years later - has plenty on offer to keep Jennifer and Cooke occupied, including yoga, a spa offering alfresco massages, and a boathouse, where guests can arrange excursions to surf, fish, charter a boat, dive, kayak, spearfish, snorkel, jet ski or stand-up paddleboard.
Jennifer - who previously dated actor Nicholas Hoult and director Darren Aronofsky - and Cooke got engaged in February, after less than 12 months of dating.
However, a source claimed that the loved-up duo had an instant connection.
The insider explained: ''When they were introduced last spring, the timing was perfect because they were both single and just enjoying an evening out with friends.
''Things couldn't have worked out any better because they have so much in common and truly hit it off. They both come from close-knit families, Cooke in Vermont and Jennifer in Kentucky, and then left and built successful careers. They both love to travel but also just enjoy just being alone together.''
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.
Jennifer Lawrence stars in the intense new spy thriller 'Red Sparrow', about a group of...
Darren Aronofsky doesn't make fluffy movies, and has only had one genuine misfire (2014's Noah)....
A young woman (Jennifer Lawrence) and her older husband (Javier Bardem) have the most perfect...
Anchored by the almost ridiculously engaging Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence, this sci-fi movie travels...
What would motivate men and women to leave their families and any kind of life...
X-Men Apocalypse comes as the ninth instalment in the X-Men film series and stars Jennifer...
This closing chapter of the First Class trilogy falls into the same trap as The...
View scenes of the world as you may have never seen them before. A Beautiful...
Mutants and humans alike are familiar with the story of Apocalypse, he was the first...
After Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle, mercurial filmmaker David O. Russell reunites with Jennifer...
Suzanne Collins' saga comes to a suitably epic conclusion in a climactic series of battles...
As The Hunger Games trilogy comes to an end, the final installment, The Hunger Games...