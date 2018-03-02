Jennifer Lawrence has revealed her favourite member of the Kardashian clam is 'momager' Kris Jenner.
The 27-year-old actress appeared on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen' and during her interview the host took the opportunity to quiz her on her close friendship with Kim Kardashian West and the rest of the clam.
Playing a game called 'Plead the Fifth', Lawrence was asked a series of three questions, to which she could only refuse to answer one, and so was forced to rank the members of the Kardashian/Jenner family in order of preference, and the Oscar winner compared the decision to 'Sophie's choice', a famous film and book in which a Polish immigrant mother has to choose which one of her children is to be killed by the Nazis.
The 'Red Sparrow' star hesitantly began listing: ''Kendall, Khloe, Kim, Kourtney...''
But then she stopped to say: ''Oh god I hate this. Does Kanye count now? I forgot about Kris! Oh god, it's like Sophie's Choice. Please don't do this. Kris is at the top, the rest I guess they're at the bottom.''
Lawrence also addressed the outlandish rumour that she is dating fellow actor Bratt Pitt following his separation from wife Angelina Jolie, laughing off the speculation but admitted she was secretly pleased to be linked to the Hollywood hunk.
When asked by a fan on the show if the rumour was true, she said: ''No, but I've met him once in like 2013 so it was very random, but I also wasn't in like a huge hurry to debunk it!''
