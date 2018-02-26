Jennifer Lawrence felt ''empowered'' stripping off in 'Red Sparrow' after having her nude photos hacked and posted online in 2014.
The 'Hunger Games' star was devastated when her intimate photos were hacked and posted online in 2014 and felt like she got back ''something that was taken from'' her through those scenes.
She told 60 Minutes: ''I realised that there was a difference between consent and not and I showed up for the first day and I did it and I felt empowered. I feel like something that was taken from me I got back and am using in my art.''
The 27-year-old actress previously admitted she was ''still processing'' the hacking, admitting it was ''unbelievably violating''.
She said last year: ''When the hacking thing happened, it was so unbelievably violating that you can't even put it into words. I think that I'm still actually processing it. I feel like I got gang-banged by the f**king planet - like, there's not one person in the world that is not capable of seeing these intimate photos of me. You can just be at a barbecue and somebody can just pull them up on their phone. That was a really impossible thing to process.
''None of that was gonna really bring me peace, none of that was gonna bring my nude body back to me and Nick, the person that they were intended for. It wasn't gonna bring any of that back. So I wasn't interested in suing everybody; I was just interested in healing.''
