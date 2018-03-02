Jennifer Lawrence has a drunken daredevil alter-ego named Gail, who makes an appearance whenever the star drinks rum.
Jennifer Lawrence has a drunken daredevil alter-ego named Gail.
The 27-year-old actress has revealed that whenever she has too much rum, her attitude flips and she becomes a ''masculine'' woman who is something of an adrenaline junkie, and who has been dubbed Gail by Jennifer's close friends.
She said: ''I didn't [name her Gail], she almost named herself. I think my girl friends probably named her Gail just by the way I look.
''It's a very specific drunk, it's not just every time I'm drunk I turn into this ... I think she's some sort of tortoise gambler. I don't always turn into this masculine alter ego that like jumps into shark-ridden waters just to make my friends laugh. It's not every time, I think it might be rum. The only time I drink rum is on vacation.''
The 'Red Sparrow' actress then detailed one particular trip abroad with her friends when Gail made an unexpected appearance, and ended up eating worms and jumping into shark-infested waters.
She added: ''We went conch diving, pull up the conch and the guy driving our boat goes, 'Look they all have little worms!' I took it out of his hand and swallowed it and then pulled the worms out of all the conchs and swallowed all the worms.
''Some of my friends are kind of laughing but they're like, 'Hello? Hello?' and then we pull up and he's like, 'And this is where the fisherman clean all the fish out so there's all these sharks out,' and I'm like, 'Sick!' And just jumped in! Everyone's like someone get her some water and coffee, she's gonna die.''
But Jennifer insists Gail's outbursts are only sporadic, as she's usually ''pretty cautious'' unless she's been drinking rum.
Speaking during an appearance on 'The Ellen Degeneres Show' on Friday (02.03.18), she said: ''I'm normally like pretty cautious, and then I get rum in me and I'm like let's arm wrestle!''
Jennifer Lawrence stars in the intense new spy thriller 'Red Sparrow', about a group of...
Darren Aronofsky doesn't make fluffy movies, and has only had one genuine misfire (2014's Noah)....
A young woman (Jennifer Lawrence) and her older husband (Javier Bardem) have the most perfect...
Anchored by the almost ridiculously engaging Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence, this sci-fi movie travels...
What would motivate men and women to leave their families and any kind of life...
X-Men Apocalypse comes as the ninth instalment in the X-Men film series and stars Jennifer...
This closing chapter of the First Class trilogy falls into the same trap as The...
View scenes of the world as you may have never seen them before. A Beautiful...
Mutants and humans alike are familiar with the story of Apocalypse, he was the first...
After Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle, mercurial filmmaker David O. Russell reunites with Jennifer...
Suzanne Collins' saga comes to a suitably epic conclusion in a climactic series of battles...
As The Hunger Games trilogy comes to an end, the final installment, The Hunger Games...