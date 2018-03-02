Jennifer Lawrence has a drunken daredevil alter-ego named Gail.

The 27-year-old actress has revealed that whenever she has too much rum, her attitude flips and she becomes a ''masculine'' woman who is something of an adrenaline junkie, and who has been dubbed Gail by Jennifer's close friends.

She said: ''I didn't [name her Gail], she almost named herself. I think my girl friends probably named her Gail just by the way I look.

''It's a very specific drunk, it's not just every time I'm drunk I turn into this ... I think she's some sort of tortoise gambler. I don't always turn into this masculine alter ego that like jumps into shark-ridden waters just to make my friends laugh. It's not every time, I think it might be rum. The only time I drink rum is on vacation.''

The 'Red Sparrow' actress then detailed one particular trip abroad with her friends when Gail made an unexpected appearance, and ended up eating worms and jumping into shark-infested waters.

She added: ''We went conch diving, pull up the conch and the guy driving our boat goes, 'Look they all have little worms!' I took it out of his hand and swallowed it and then pulled the worms out of all the conchs and swallowed all the worms.

''Some of my friends are kind of laughing but they're like, 'Hello? Hello?' and then we pull up and he's like, 'And this is where the fisherman clean all the fish out so there's all these sharks out,' and I'm like, 'Sick!' And just jumped in! Everyone's like someone get her some water and coffee, she's gonna die.''

But Jennifer insists Gail's outbursts are only sporadic, as she's usually ''pretty cautious'' unless she's been drinking rum.

Speaking during an appearance on 'The Ellen Degeneres Show' on Friday (02.03.18), she said: ''I'm normally like pretty cautious, and then I get rum in me and I'm like let's arm wrestle!''