Jennifer Lawrence will make her big screen comeback in a drama helmed by acclaimed theater director Lila Neugebauer.

The 'mother!' actress decided to take a career break in 2017, but Deadline reports that she is gearing up for her return with a starring role in the as-yet-untitled debut feature length from Neugebauer.

The script has also been penned by first-time screenwriter Elizabeth Sanders.

Scott Rudin and Eli Bush are producing alongside Lawrence herself, who is teaming up with her Excellent Cadaver partner Justine Polsky on the forthcoming flick.

The studio behind movies such as 'Lady Bird' and 'Ex Machina', A24, are taking the charge.

Little else is known, other than work is due to begin in June in New Orleans.

Although the Oscar-winner hasn't set foot on a film set of late, she will be seen reprising the role of Mystique in 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix', which hits cinemas this year.

Announcing her hiatus two years ago, the 'Red Sparrow' star said: ''I'm taking [a break]. I don't have anything set for two years.''

And asked what she'll do with her time off, she quipped: ''Start making pots.''

However, the 28-year-old star said she won't be stepping away from the spotlight completely because she has a number of movies set for release which she'll have to promote.

She quipped: ''I'll see you in six months.''

During her year-long break, Jennifer got engaged to art gallery director Cooke Maroney.