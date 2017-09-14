Jennifer Lawrence turned to the Kardashians to maintain her sanity during the making of 'Mother!'.

The 27-year-old actress stars in the new horror film - which is directed by her boyfriend Darren Aronofsky - and has admitted the gloomy nature of the movie caused her to turn to 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'.

During an appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', Jennifer revealed: ''I got to such a low point in the film emotionally that eventually I had to bring the Kardashians in.

''Not in person, obviously ... I've never done something that horrifying.''

The Academy Award-winning actress explained that she had a tent set up where she could escape the darkness of her new movie.

Of her tent, she shared: ''It was just a computer that was playing the 'Kardashians' with their headshots and it also had little notes to me, from them, that I had written.''

Meanwhile, Jennifer recently revealed she thinks her boyfriend is a ''brilliant'' director.

Asked what makes the filmmaker so great, the blonde beauty replied: ''I mean, his point of view, his artistic uniqueness. He's just brilliant. Incredibly instinctual.''

And Darren has been similarly complimentary about Jennifer, describing her as a ''once-in-a-generation talent''.

He explained: ''I don't know what makes her great - maybe it was her parents, maybe it was the Kentucky water.

''I have no idea, but she's, like, a once-in-a-generation talent, and just a whirlwind and a hurricane and an earthquake and a thunderstorm of talent.''