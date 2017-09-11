Jennifer Lawrence told Darren Aronofsky he has ''severe psychological problems'' after reading the script for 'mother!' for the first time.
Jennifer Lawrence told Darren Aronofsky he has ''severe psychological problems''.
The 27-year-old actress - who has been dating the 48-year-old filmmaker for a year - was instantly on board when approached to work with the ''brilliant'' director on his horror thriller 'mother!' but she admits the dark script left her questioning his sanity.
Speaking at a press conference for the film at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on Sunday (10.09.17), she said: ''It was an instant yes before I even read anything. He told me his ideas and I thought they were brilliant and unique and challenging. I've been a fan of his for years -- I think he's bold and brave, and I think I said brilliant.
''But I've been a fan, so once he told me the ideas floating around in his head I said yes. Then I got a script and when I read it I threw it across the room and told him he had severe psychological problems. But it's a masterpiece.''
Despite the tense nature of the film, Jennifer - who plays the pregnant wife of Javier Bardem's poet character - insists she had no problems shaking off the dark role at the end of the day.
She said: ''I don't really carry a lot around. Between 'action' and 'cut,' I like to shake it off and not dwell in a horrible place.''
But the Oscar-winning actress did admit it took her two days to overcome feeling starstruck by her beautiful co-star Michelle Pfeiffer, 59.
She said: ''I love Michelle. It took me two days to get over her beauty, and to go up to her and say hi. She's very normal. She's a mother. She's a very smart woman.''
Here are all the performances from the comeback series of 'Twin Peaks'.
He's embarking on his first ever solo arena tour.
The singer has donated half a million to relief efforts.
Pratchett died aged 66 in March 2015.
A young woman (Jennifer Lawrence) and her older husband (Javier Bardem) have the most perfect...
Anchored by the almost ridiculously engaging Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence, this sci-fi movie travels...
What would motivate men and women to leave their families and any kind of life...
X-Men Apocalypse comes as the ninth instalment in the X-Men film series and stars Jennifer...
This closing chapter of the First Class trilogy falls into the same trap as The...
View scenes of the world as you may have never seen them before. A Beautiful...
Mutants and humans alike are familiar with the story of Apocalypse, he was the first...
After Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle, mercurial filmmaker David O. Russell reunites with Jennifer...
Suzanne Collins' saga comes to a suitably epic conclusion in a climactic series of battles...
As The Hunger Games trilogy comes to an end, the final installment, The Hunger Games...
Katniss Everdeen is determined to take down President Snow once and for all. Too many...
Joy Mangano always wanted to be an inventor and, after getting married, having three children...