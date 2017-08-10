Jennifer Lawrence is delighted with Dior's new artistic director Maria Grazia Chiuri because she thinks she is ''awesome''.
Jennifer Lawrence thinks Maria Grazia Chiuri is ''awesome''.
The 'Mother!' actress has been a face of Dior since 2012 and she is excited by the appointment of the former Valentino boss as the label's artistic director because she loves her ''cool and young'' creations.
Jennifer gushed in the new interview of America's Vogue magazine: ''The new stuff has been really amazing, cool and young. She's awesome.''
Jennifer isn't the only famous face who is a big fan of Maria's work, as Miranda Kerr was elated to have the designer create her wedding gown when she tied the knot with Evan Spiegel in June.
Speaking recently about her 1950s-inspired dress, she said: ''Honestly, I couldn't have imagined a more beautiful wedding dress. When I was young, my grandmother told me, 'Miranda, men are very visual. It's important to look good.' I was like, 'OK, Nan.' ''
Regardless of the changes in the fashion industry in the modern world, Maria recently admitted she believes it is important to keep ''luxury'' at the heart of Dior.
She said: ''Luxury fashion houses need to maintain a code of quality, craftsmanship and knowledge.
''Luxury is not necessarily expensive. Luxury for me is something to take care of, so of course with couture it's one of a kind, but it's not expensive because it's just expensive, it's expensive because you need many hours to produce a dress with many women who work on it for hours every day - but luxury can also be a T-shirt, when it is made with expertise and the best cut.
''Luxury is not only clothes with price but also value and the human touch. Luxury is when you can feel the creativity.''
