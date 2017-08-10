Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence has responded to the criticism the sci-fi/romantic movie 'Passengers' received.
Jennifer Lawrence says 'Passengers' ''wasn't a failure''.
The 26-year-old starred as Aurora alongside Chris Pratt in the 2016 sci-fi rom-com and despite the negative reviews it received, the 'Hunger Games' star thought it had a ''beautiful'' script.
Speaking to Vogue magazine, the blonde beauty said: ''I'm disappointed in myself that I didn't spot it.
''I thought the script was beautiful - it was this tainted, complicated love story. It definitely wasn't a failure.
''I'm not embarrassed by it by any means. There was just stuff that I wished I'd looked into deeper before jumping on.''
The film followed Aurora and Jim [Pratt] as they travelled through space to a new home and were awakened 90 years too early when their ship malfunctions.
Aurora and Jim have to face living with each other for the rest of their lives on board the ship and when the lives of the other 5,000 passengers becomes at risk, the two must try and save them all.
In April, Lawrence's 'Passengers' co-star admitted he found the response to the film surprising and ''caught him off guard''.
Pratt said: ''Yeah, it did, it really did. I was really caught off guard by that. It was definitely a lesson.
''I personally think the movie is very good, I'm very proud of it. I'll be curious to see if it holds up - the criticism and the movie.
''I'm proud of how the movie turned out and it did just fine to make money back for the studio.''
Despite the backlash, the movie grossed almost $300 million worldwide on a budget of $110 million and received two Academy Award nominations for original score and production design.
The Rolling Stones star has thanked fans for their support following the news.
Anchored by the almost ridiculously engaging Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence, this sci-fi movie travels...
What would motivate men and women to leave their families and any kind of life...
X-Men Apocalypse comes as the ninth instalment in the X-Men film series and stars Jennifer...
This closing chapter of the First Class trilogy falls into the same trap as The...
View scenes of the world as you may have never seen them before. A Beautiful...
Mutants and humans alike are familiar with the story of Apocalypse, he was the first...
After Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle, mercurial filmmaker David O. Russell reunites with Jennifer...
Suzanne Collins' saga comes to a suitably epic conclusion in a climactic series of battles...
As The Hunger Games trilogy comes to an end, the final installment, The Hunger Games...
Katniss Everdeen is determined to take down President Snow once and for all. Too many...
Joy Mangano always wanted to be an inventor and, after getting married, having three children...
Having successfully rescued Peeta and the other Hunger Games victors, Katniss Everdeen is feeling the...
This four-part franchise, based on the Suzanne Collins novels, turns very dark with this strikingly...