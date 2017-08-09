Jennifer Lawrence is ''never confused'' when it comes to her boyfriend Darren Aronofsky.

The 26-year-old actress and the filmmaker have been enjoying their time together after they struck up a relationship on the set of their upcoming movie 'Mother!', and Jennifer admits the romance is easy as she never has to second guess anything.

She said: ''For the past year, I've been dealing with him as just a human. I've been in relationships before where I am just confused. And I'm never confused with him.''

The 'Passengers' actor also described her 48-year-old beau as an ''amazing father'' to his 11-year-old son Henry, whom he has with his ex-fiancée Rachel Weisz.

Jennifer joked that she usually wouldn't date a Harvard graduate like Darren, but teased he was the exception to the rule because he doesn't mention his qualifications ''every two minutes''.

She told the September issue of Vogue magazine: ''I normally don't like Harvard people, because they can't go two minutes without mentioning that they went to Harvard. He's not like that.''

The news of their easy romance comes after a source recently revealed the couple are getting ''serious'' in their relationship.

An insider said: ''Things are getting serious with them. They are so in love with each other. Jennifer always cracks jokes and Darren just gets her humour. They laugh all the time!''

The celebrity couple are believed to have already discussed their long-term future together, but they are not planning to get married anytime soon.

Meanwhile, Jennifer suggested she would be willing to reject millions of dollars in order to experience personal happiness.

Asked if she'd ever give up her professional ambitions in the pursuit of happiness with a man, she explained: ''I guess it depends on the love. Is that really mean? Does that sound super callous [to say] it depends on the love?

''I mean if you were facing getting a really good job and the love that you're with is kinda like 'maybe it's momentary' then like choose the job.

''But if you're like - this is love for the rest of my life then - screw the job!''