Jennifer Lawrence loves how her fiancé doesn't treat her like a celebrity.

The 'Red Sparrow' star got engaged to art gallery director Cooke Maroney earlier this month and she loves how he doesn't seem to be ''affected by Hollywood''.

A source told People magazine: ''He's a great guy. He's smart and funny and I think really keeps her on her toes and he doesn't treat her like a celebrity like the other boyfriends did. He's definitely the coolest guy she's dated. [He's] not affected by Hollywood.''

Meanwhile, Jennifer and Cooke's romance was recently described as ''like a fairy tale''.

An insider said: ''When they were introduced last spring, the timing was perfect because they were both single, and just enjoying an evening out with friends. Things couldn't have worked out any better because they have so much in common and truly hit it off. They both come from close-knit families. Cooke in Vermont and Jennifer in Kentucky and then left and built successful careers. They both love to travel but also just enjoy just being alone together. Jennifer and Cooke's romance is a bit like a fairy tale. They had an instant attraction the moment they met and we tease them it was love at first sight. They got engaged because they both just knew it was right. They both want their wedding to be in New York mostly because they feel like New York is the place that brought them together and it works for their family and friends.''

Jennifer and Cooke were first reported to be engaged when the 'Hunger Games' actress was spotted wearing a ''massive ring''. Her representative later confirmed the engagement.