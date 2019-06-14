Jennifer Lawrence feels like she's finally ''got to know'' herself.

The 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' actress - who is engaged to Cooke Maroney - took a lengthy break out of the spotlight over the last year and though she initially worried she'd be ''depressed'' if she wasn't working, she's glad she took time off as she's discovered what she's passionate about.

Speaking to Catt Sadler on her 'Naked' podcast, she said: ''This last year has been the most healthy and fulfilling year because I used to think I would be depressed if I wasn't working, and I wasn't.

''I found interests, and I really got to the bottom of things that I was really passionate about that didn't just have to do with film. I feel like I got to know myself in the last year. It was great -- I met somebody, I fell in love, and I started a new life in New York.''

The 28-year-old star announced two years ago she was planning to take a career break but admitted she wasn't sure what she'd do with her time off.

She said at the time: ''I'm taking [a break]. I don't have anything set for two years.''

And asked what she'll do with her time off, she quipped: ''Start making pots.''

However, Jennifer admitted she wouldn't be stepping away from the spotlight completely because she had a number of movies set for release which she would have to promote.

She quipped: ''I'll see you in six months.''

It was recently claimed the 'Red Sparrow' actress loves how her fiancé doesn't treat her like a celebrity.

Another insider said: ''He's a great guy. He's smart and funny and I think really keeps her on her toes and he doesn't treat her like a celebrity like the other boyfriends did. He's definitely the coolest guy she's dated. [He's] not affected by Hollywood.''