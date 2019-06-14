Jennifer Lawrence feels like she's finally ''got to know'' herself after taking a break from work.
Jennifer Lawrence feels like she's finally ''got to know'' herself.
The 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' actress - who is engaged to Cooke Maroney - took a lengthy break out of the spotlight over the last year and though she initially worried she'd be ''depressed'' if she wasn't working, she's glad she took time off as she's discovered what she's passionate about.
Speaking to Catt Sadler on her 'Naked' podcast, she said: ''This last year has been the most healthy and fulfilling year because I used to think I would be depressed if I wasn't working, and I wasn't.
''I found interests, and I really got to the bottom of things that I was really passionate about that didn't just have to do with film. I feel like I got to know myself in the last year. It was great -- I met somebody, I fell in love, and I started a new life in New York.''
The 28-year-old star announced two years ago she was planning to take a career break but admitted she wasn't sure what she'd do with her time off.
She said at the time: ''I'm taking [a break]. I don't have anything set for two years.''
And asked what she'll do with her time off, she quipped: ''Start making pots.''
However, Jennifer admitted she wouldn't be stepping away from the spotlight completely because she had a number of movies set for release which she would have to promote.
She quipped: ''I'll see you in six months.''
It was recently claimed the 'Red Sparrow' actress loves how her fiancé doesn't treat her like a celebrity.
Another insider said: ''He's a great guy. He's smart and funny and I think really keeps her on her toes and he doesn't treat her like a celebrity like the other boyfriends did. He's definitely the coolest guy she's dated. [He's] not affected by Hollywood.''
Celebrating the gothic rock movement of the 80s and beyond.
On their self-titled debut album, it's really game time for jazz rappers Injury Reserve.
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Add this guy to your playlist ASAP.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...
Injury Reserve have spent the last few years rising to the top of underground hip-hop and becoming one of the most exciting acts in the whole genre.
Jennifer Lawrence stars in the intense new spy thriller 'Red Sparrow', about a group of...
Darren Aronofsky doesn't make fluffy movies, and has only had one genuine misfire (2014's Noah)....
A young woman (Jennifer Lawrence) and her older husband (Javier Bardem) have the most perfect...
Anchored by the almost ridiculously engaging Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence, this sci-fi movie travels...
What would motivate men and women to leave their families and any kind of life...
X-Men Apocalypse comes as the ninth instalment in the X-Men film series and stars Jennifer...
This closing chapter of the First Class trilogy falls into the same trap as The...
View scenes of the world as you may have never seen them before. A Beautiful...
Mutants and humans alike are familiar with the story of Apocalypse, he was the first...
After Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle, mercurial filmmaker David O. Russell reunites with Jennifer...
Suzanne Collins' saga comes to a suitably epic conclusion in a climactic series of battles...
As The Hunger Games trilogy comes to an end, the final installment, The Hunger Games...