Jennifer Lawrence isn't ''very strict'' with her diet and instead thinks exercise is more crucial to maintaining a good figure.
The 'Red Sparrow' hitmaker hates when people are specific about what they eat and what they don't and instead thinks exercise is more crucial.
She told Vogue magazine: ''I don't like when people say, 'I only do this or eat this.' Because I eat. I'm not very strict with my diet: If I want a piece of pizza, I eat a piece of pizza. But I do work out more than normal because I have a certain way that I want to look, and a way that I want to fit into my clothes. I get photographed when I'm not asking for it, so there's added pressure to look and feel your best. For me, it's easier to put that extra effort into the gym instead of putting the extra effort into, 'Oh no, I can't eat that.'''
Meanwhile, Jennifer previously claimed she has 10 men ''sleeping outside'' her home at any one time as they try to get exclusive pictures of her.
She said: ''I am so booked up for the next few years that there is no time. I took advantage of some time off after 'Hunger Games' and tried to go on vacation with some of my girlfriends but then we found out a disgusting paparazzo had been following us with a long lens the whole time, so that ruined it and we had to leave after two days.
''There are 10 men sleeping outside my house and I see them every morning and it's not lovely. I've talked about it a lot with other actors who have the same problems but we don't really like to complain about it because if we do people go, 'Shut up, millionaires.' and say, 'You're so lucky.' And yes we are lucky but I deserve the right to have control over my image. I would prefer that the only time somebody sees me is when I am in a film, or in character or if I am promoting a movie.''
