Jennifer Lawrence usually doesn't wear makeup in her day-to-day life as she thinks she is ''better off staying away'' from her face.

The 28-year-old actress is happy to go out fresh faced and her avoidance of beauty products comes from the fact her own makeup skills cannot compare to the professionals who she works with on film sets and for red carpet events.

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar, she revealed: ''If I don't have an event, I normally don't wear makeup. Since I often get it done professionally, I'm probably better off staying away from my face. I have learned nothing from the pros - ha!''

The 'Red Sparrow' star has offered up her top skincare tips, and thinks the key to glowing skin is exfoliation and a night mask.

Jennifer also never goes out in the midday hear without applying sunscreen.

She said: ''I exfoliate every night, and it really doesn't matter what I use. You can kind of use anything grainy, so I change it up. I have really dry skin, so I use night cream, and I always do this very thick mask. I can't remember the name of the brand, but it doesn't smell very good!

''I think it's important to change up facial products, but I do use retinol under my night cream every night. It says not to use it every night, but I always say, 'F**k it!'

''During the day, I use sunblock. It doesn't matter what, but I always make sure it has zinc in it.''

Jennifer has also admitted that although her daily routine includes lots of exercise, she does not follow any sort of diet.

She said: ''I have coffee. Then I brush my teeth. Sunblock. Then put on concealer. Take my dog [Pippi] to the park. Shower. And then I just potter around, really. I watch CNN and yell at the news. I wish so badly that they could hear me. I really wish I was better about health. I don't take vitamins, and I eat like an 11-year- old orphan. But I exercise! I do Pilates and I run.''