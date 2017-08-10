Jennifer Lawrence's house flooded after she removed some mystical crystals.

The 'American Hustle' actress was unimpressed to find the charged rocks - which some believe to have healing, calming, and spiritual properties - when she bought her new home in Los Angeles, and ignored advice to have them taken away by a specialist, which she later regretted.

She told the new issue of America's Vogue magazine: ''The house was crystalled out - crystals everywhere, and geodes.

''And I was like, 'Please get rid of these; I don't want people to come over here and think I'm a crystal person.' Not that there's anything wrong with that!

''Everyone told me, 'You can't do that. You can't move them. You have to have the crystal lady who put them in move them...

''I just had all the crystals yanked out. Sold them. And then my f***ing house flooded. I hate crystals.''

While her house is being repaired, the 26-year-old actress - who is dating Darren Aronofsky - is currently staying in a Mediterranean-style property in the Hollywood Hills.

Jennifer met Darren while shooting 'Mother!' and the filming was so intense, the actress hyperventilated and dislocated a rib - and she was unimpressed when her boyfriend wanted to quickly reshoot the scene.

She recalled: ''I ended up getting on oxygen. I have oxygen tubes in my nostrils, and Darren's like, 'It was out of focus; we've got to do it again.' And I was just like, 'Go f**k yourself.' ''

In order to decompress from the gritty role, the crew made a ''Kardashian tent'' for Jennifer to indulge in her passion for reality TV.

She said: ''It was a tent that had pictures of the Kardashians and 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' playing on a loop - and gumballs. My happy place.''

However, the 48-year-old filmmaker wasn't so impressed.

Jennifer quipped: ''He just finds it so vastly disappointing.''