Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney's romance is ''like a fairy tale''.

The 28-year-old actress and the art gallery director confirmed this week they are engaged following six months of dating, and sources have now claimed their relationship was ''love at first sight''.

An insider said: ''When they were introduced last spring, the timing was perfect because they were both single, and just enjoying an evening out with friends. Things couldn't have worked out any better because they have so much in common and truly hit it off. They both come from close-knit families. Cooke in Vermont and Jennifer in Kentucky and then left and built successful careers. They both love to travel but also just enjoy just being alone together.

''Jennifer and Cooke's romance is a bit like a fairy tale. They had an instant attraction the moment they met and we tease them it was love at first sight.''

Cooke reportedly asked the 'Red Sparrow' star's parents for their blessing before popping the question, and the couple are said to be planning to tie the knot in New York.

The source added to 'Entertainment Tonight': ''They got engaged because they both just knew it was right. They both want their wedding to be in New York mostly because they feel like New York is the place that brought them together and it works for their family and friends.''

Jennifer and Cooke were first reported to be engaged this week when the 'Hunger Games' actress was spotted on a dinner date with Cooke, during which she was seen to be wearing a ''massive ring''.

On Wednesday (06.02.19), Jennifer's representative then confirmed the couple are indeed set to say 'I do'.

Jennifer and Cooke have remained tight lipped about their romance over the past six months, but started dating in June and were spotted out in New York City and around the world getting cozy on numerous occasions.

About two months after confirming their relationship, the couple vacationed in Paris for a few days, where they were seen holding hands.