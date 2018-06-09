Jennifer Lawrence is ''really happy'' with her rumoured new beau, New York art gallery director Cooke Maroney.
The 27-year-old actress is believed to be romancing Cooke Maroney, and after the pair were spotted dining together at Frenchette in downtown Manhattan with another couple this weekend, it's said Jennifer seems to be enjoying her time with her new love.
A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''They [were] super cuddly throughout dinner - very affectionate and comfortable with each other. She's really happy. She has nothing to hide. This seems like the real deal.''
The adorable sighting comes after another eyewitness spotted the 'Hunger Games' star with the New York art gallery director on a stroll in New York City earlier this week, where they looked over the moon to be with one another.
They said at the time: ''They looked very comfortable. She is smiling like I have never seen her do with any of her previous boyfriends.''
And the insider added that the two have ''great chemistry'' and were ''holding hands and laughing'' on their stroll.
Jennifer was apparently introduced to Cooke, 33, by her best friend Laura Simpson.
A source said recently: ''They met through Jen's friend Laura. The relationship has been going on a few weeks. But they have been very private and careful not to be seen together.''
Cooke works at New York's Gladstone Gallery, which represents artists including Lena Dunham's dad, Carroll Dunham, as well as Richard Prince, Anish Kapoor, and Bjork's ex, Matthew Barney.
He is known on the art party scene and previously worked at the prestigious Gagosian gallery.
For Jennifer, the new romance comes just months after she split from 'Mother!' director Darren Aronofsky, 49, last November after dating for about a year.
It has been claimed that their age gap caused a problem in their romance, as well as Jennifer admitting they were never able to switch off from talking about work.
