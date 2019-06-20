Jennifer Lawrence has found her ''ideal mate'' in fiancé Cooke Maroney.

The 'Hunger Games' star got engaged to the 34-year-old art director in February after they met in his gallery last year, and sources have now said the pair are a match made in heaven, because they have similar interests.

An insider told People magazine: ''Cooke is an ideal mate for Jennifer. They have many of the same interests in the arts, culture and living a life that includes both of their passions, yet sits outside of it. They respect each other and see the world in a similar fashion.''

The 28-year-old Oscar winner recently admitted she wanted to marry Cooke as soon as they met, even though she wasn't really looking to settle down before she began dating him.

She said: ''He's the greatest human being I've ever met. He really is, and he gets better ... I started with the basics. 'How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind?' It's just - this is the one, I know that sounds really stupid but he's just, he's - you know. He's the greatest person I've ever met, so I feel very honoured to become a Maroney.

''I wasn't at a place where I was like, 'I'm ready to get married.' I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him. We wanted to marry each other, we wanted to commit fully. He's my best friend, so I want to legally bind him to me forever. Fortunately, the paperwork exists for such a thing. It's the greatest. You find your favourite person on the planet, you're like: You can't leave.''

The 'American Hustle' actress isn't feeling nervous about her big day because she's so ''lazy'' and she's already found both her dress and wedding venue.

She added: ''I've been in a good place. I haven't been neurotic about it. I'm like too lazy to be neurotic. I saw a dress I liked and I was like, 'That's the dress.' I saw a venue and I was like, 'Cool, we got the venue.' ''