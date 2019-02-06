Jennifer Lawrence has sparked engagement rumours with her boyfriend Cooke Maroney, after reportedly being spotted with a ''massive ring''.
The 28-year-old actress has been romancing Cooke for just over six months, but it's now been claimed they may be ready to take their relationship to the next level, as the couple have sparked engagement rumours.
According to the New York Post's Page Six column, Jennifer was recently spotted on a dinner date with Cooke, during which she was seen to be wearing a ''massive ring'', which is believed to be an engagement ring.
The couple have remained tight lipped about their romance over the past six months, but started dating in June and were spotted out in New York City and around the world getting cozy on numerous occasions.
About two months after confirming their relationship, the couple vacationed in Paris for a few days, where they were seen holding hands.
Previously, sources claimed the 'Red Sparrow' actress was ''happy'' in her romance with New York art gallery director, after a dinner date they shared together back in June.
A source said: ''They [were] super cuddly throughout dinner - very affectionate and comfortable with each other. She's really happy. She has nothing to hide. This seems like the real deal.''
Cooke works at New York's Gladstone Gallery, which represents artists including Lena Dunham's dad, Carroll Dunham, as well as Richard Prince, Anish Kapoor, and Bjork's ex, Matthew Barney.
He is known on the art party scene and previously worked at the prestigious Gagosian gallery.
For Jennifer, the romance began just months after she split from 'Mother!' director Darren Aronofsky, 49, in November 2017 after dating for about a year.
It had been claimed that their age gap caused a problem in their romance, as well as Jennifer admitting they were never able to switch off from talking about work.
