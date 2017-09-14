Jennifer Lawrence has admitted becoming a mother and having a family isn't the top of her priority list anymore.
Jennifer Lawrence's desire to become a mother dissolves the older she gets.
The 'Mother!' star - who is dating the psychological thriller's director Darren Aronofsky - has admitted having a family is no longer the top of her list and she's actually concerned about how much she's accepted the possibility she might not have a baby.
Speaking to E! News, the 27-year-old actress said when asked if she's feeling the pangs of motherhood as she's getting older: ''Not at all. They are actually getting less and less as I get older, which is starting to worry me.
''I don't think that's how it's supposed to work! When I was 21 or 22 I was like, 'I can't wait to be a mother.' Now I'm like...[shocked face].''
However, it's hardly surprising the blonde beauty has been put off the idea of becoming a mother considering the story of her new film, which promises to give watchers goosebumps, but she's glad Aronofsky convinced her to take on the lead.
She explained of her new movie: ''I believed in the metaphor and the message that Darren wanted to get across. When I first read the script I thought it's too dark.
''I didn't even want the script in my house and then I realised that's why he's a genius. That's why I have always wanted to work with him. He's unafraid. He's bold.''
But Jennifer has admitted there are some downsides to acting - the fame - but luckily she's learnt to cope with other people invading her privacy and asking questions.
She said: ''Now I have an understanding. I have a patience with [fame]. But also I get time off from it. At first it was really overwhelming and I thought, 'Is this going to be the rest of my life?' When I am releasing a movie and it's really heavy and really intense and I just know that it will die down. People really stop caring pretty quickly.''
The novel's author saw a cut of the film and loved each of the changes the movie's director had made.
A young woman (Jennifer Lawrence) and her older husband (Javier Bardem) have the most perfect...
Anchored by the almost ridiculously engaging Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence, this sci-fi movie travels...
What would motivate men and women to leave their families and any kind of life...
X-Men Apocalypse comes as the ninth instalment in the X-Men film series and stars Jennifer...
This closing chapter of the First Class trilogy falls into the same trap as The...
View scenes of the world as you may have never seen them before. A Beautiful...
Mutants and humans alike are familiar with the story of Apocalypse, he was the first...
After Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle, mercurial filmmaker David O. Russell reunites with Jennifer...
Suzanne Collins' saga comes to a suitably epic conclusion in a climactic series of battles...
As The Hunger Games trilogy comes to an end, the final installment, The Hunger Games...
Katniss Everdeen is determined to take down President Snow once and for all. Too many...
Joy Mangano always wanted to be an inventor and, after getting married, having three children...