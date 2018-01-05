Jennifer Lawrence has revealed her parents never threw her a birthday party when she was growing up - and sometimes even forgot it was her special day altogether.
Jennifer Lawrence has revealed she never had a birthday party as a child.
The Oscar winner - who has previously spoken of how her mother brought her up to be tough like her older brothers - was asked by W magazine to recall her favourite birthday party, and admitted she never had one before she was famous.
Jennifer replied: ''Definitely my 25th birthday when my friends surprised me with Kris Jenner holding my birthday cake. I don't want to sound like - I know that's a famous person story - but when I was a kid my parents would be like, 'It was your birthday yesterday.' We didn't have like parties, so my only birthday parties are after I'm famous, so suck my d**k.''
The 27-year-old actress - who was taking part in a joint interview with her celebrity play Emma Stone - also revealed her mother Karen wouldn't let her dress up in fancy Halloween outfits and once even put her in a table cloth.
Asked to remember their favourite Halloween costumes from their childhood, Emma said: ''I went as Morticia Addams when I was a kid and I got to do those press-on long nails and I had the long wig and all the make-up and I felt incredible. I was six years old.''
Jennifer answered: ''My mother wouldn't have let me wear those. She would've said they would conjure the devil. I was a picnic table. It was a plastic cloth that kind of sticks like that and then I cut a hole in it. But the problem was I had a crush on this guy named John, and [Halloween] was going to be my only time I was going to be able to interact with a boy and I was so pumped for Halloween because we were going to interact and then I put my face in the table cloth and was like, 'Hi John. Are you my boyfriend?' ''
All I Want For Christmas is widely regarded as one of the best festive tunes every year
Pearl Jam announced 14 dates in the UK and Europe in June and July 2018.
Jennifer Lawrence stars in the intense new spy thriller 'Red Sparrow', about a group of...
Darren Aronofsky doesn't make fluffy movies, and has only had one genuine misfire (2014's Noah)....
A young woman (Jennifer Lawrence) and her older husband (Javier Bardem) have the most perfect...
Anchored by the almost ridiculously engaging Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence, this sci-fi movie travels...
What would motivate men and women to leave their families and any kind of life...
X-Men Apocalypse comes as the ninth instalment in the X-Men film series and stars Jennifer...
This closing chapter of the First Class trilogy falls into the same trap as The...
View scenes of the world as you may have never seen them before. A Beautiful...
Mutants and humans alike are familiar with the story of Apocalypse, he was the first...
After Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle, mercurial filmmaker David O. Russell reunites with Jennifer...
Suzanne Collins' saga comes to a suitably epic conclusion in a climactic series of battles...
As The Hunger Games trilogy comes to an end, the final installment, The Hunger Games...