Jennifer Lawrence and her new boyfriend are ''comfortable'' together, after they were spotted on a stroll in New York City.
The 27-year-old actress was revealed to be dating New York art gallery director Cooke Maroney earlier this week after having kept their romance under the radar, and it has now been claimed that after they were spotted on a stroll in New York City, they looked over the moon to be with one another.
A source told People magazine: ''They looked very comfortable. She is smiling like I have never seen her do with any of her previous boyfriends.''
The insider added that the two have ''great chemistry'' and were ''holding hands and laughing'' on their stroll.
Jennifer was apparently introduced to Cooke, 33, by her best friend Laura Simpson.
A source said recently: ''They met through Jen's friend Laura. The relationship has been going on a few weeks. But they have been very private and careful not to be seen together.''
Cooke works at New York's Gladstone Gallery, which represents artists including Lena Dunham's dad, Carroll Dunham, as well as Richard Prince, Anish Kapoor, and Bjork's ex, Matthew Barney.
He is known on the art party scene and previously worked at the prestigious Gagosian gallery.
Jennifer's relationship comes just months after she split from 'Mother!' director Darren Aronofsky, 49, last November after dating for about a year.
Their age difference is said to have come between them and they were said to be at very different places in their lives.
The actress said at the time: ''We'd be on the tour together, I'd come back to the hotel and the last thing I want to talk about or think about is the movie, and he comes back and that's all he wants to talk about.
''I was doing double duty of trying to be a supportive partner while also being like, 'Can I please, for the love of God, not think about 'Mother!' for one second?'''
