Jennifer Lawrence has claimed her on-stage comment to Joanna Lumley at the BAFTAs on Sunday (18.02.18) was ''an inside joke''.
The 'Mother!' star was the subject on confusion at the glitzy award ceremony in London this weekend after she seemingly slammed Joanna's glowing introduction of her as ''a bit much'', but she has now claimed the whole encounter was a pre-planned joke.
Joanna - who was hosting the awards ceremony - introduced Jennifer to the stage by describing her as ''the hottest actress on the planet'' and calling her ''ravishing'', but the 27-year-old star claims she had told Joanna what to say before walking out on stage.
Clearing up the confusion whilst speaking to Ronan Keating on the Magic Radio Breakfast Show on Monday (19.02.18), Jennifer said: ''I want to clear it up. Okay so backstage Joanna and I were both about to go out ... and I was like, 'Just [say] adjective after adjective, 'tall', 'beautiful', just say that I'm this and that. And she was like, 'Alright darling'.
''It was an inside joke. She went on and said all these really nice things about me and when I got up to the podium, I was like, 'That was a bit much', after I spent all of backstage telling her how to be really nice to me.
''Then everybody thought that I was being rude. But to be fair, I couldn't have just walked out after she [described me as] 'the biggest movie star in the world' and gone 'thank you, Joanna'. That would have been like, 'So you agree, you think you're really pretty'.
''I wasn't being rude, it was an inside joke.''
The 'Red Sparrow' star's decision to clarify her comments came after some fans dubbed her as ''stuck up'' and ''rude'' for claiming the 71-year-old actress went overboard with her introduction.
