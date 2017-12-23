Jennifer Lawrence bought Kris Jenner a Porsche for Christmas - but it was just a toy.
Jennifer Lawrence bought Kris Jenner a Porsche for Christmas.
The 'Hunger Games' star felt it was necessary to buy a gift for her ''best friend forever'' but Kris would be sorely disappointed if she planned on going out for a drive with her new gift as it is just a kid's toy.
Sharing a picture of the flashy toy car on Instagram, Kris wrote: ''My BFF #Jenniferlawrence asked me what i wanted for Christmas and of course I said a Porsche, DUH. My girl didn't disappoint. Thank you Jen I love you!!! #bffsforever #christmassurprise #jlaw #soexcited (sic)''
Kris and Jennifer have a great relationship with each other and recently indulged in 22 martinis together.
Opening up about their friendship, Kris said: ''She just took off her jeans and went for it. There was a little video too that I think I had to show you how much fun we were really having after 22 martinis. She had some time off and I invited her over for dinner. We started having a few cocktails and we were having so much fun. And so you know, as girls do when they all get together, we ended up in my closet - looking at clothes and some stuff and she started trying some stuff on.''
Jennifer has been a longtime fan of the Kardashians, revealing the reality show was her saving grace during filming for the movie 'mother!', as she watched it when the taxing scenes put her into a ''low point''.
She said: ''I got to such a low point in the film emotionally that eventually I had to bring the Kardashians in. Not in person, obviously ... I've never done something that horrifying.''
Of her tent, she shared: ''It was just a computer that was playing the 'Kardashians' with their headshots and it also had little notes to me, from them, that I had written.''
Ed Sheeran has admitted the personal nature of his songs has caused him to lose a few friends.
All I Want For Christmas is widely regarded as one of the best festive tunes every year
Pearl Jam announced 14 dates in the UK and Europe in June and July 2018.
Darren Aronofsky doesn't make fluffy movies, and has only had one genuine misfire (2014's Noah)....
A young woman (Jennifer Lawrence) and her older husband (Javier Bardem) have the most perfect...
Anchored by the almost ridiculously engaging Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence, this sci-fi movie travels...
What would motivate men and women to leave their families and any kind of life...
X-Men Apocalypse comes as the ninth instalment in the X-Men film series and stars Jennifer...
This closing chapter of the First Class trilogy falls into the same trap as The...
View scenes of the world as you may have never seen them before. A Beautiful...
Mutants and humans alike are familiar with the story of Apocalypse, he was the first...
After Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle, mercurial filmmaker David O. Russell reunites with Jennifer...
Suzanne Collins' saga comes to a suitably epic conclusion in a climactic series of battles...
As The Hunger Games trilogy comes to an end, the final installment, The Hunger Games...
Katniss Everdeen is determined to take down President Snow once and for all. Too many...