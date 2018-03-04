Jennifer Lawrence and Nicholas Hoult are reportedly rekindling their romance.

The 27-year-old actress and the former 'Skins' star ended their five-year relationship in 2014, and according to sources, Jennifer - who recently called time on her romance with 49-year-old director Darren Aronofsky - spent ''an awful lot of time'' with Nicholas whilst she was in the UK last month promoting new movie 'Red Sparrow'.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: ''They spent an awful lot of time together but are taking things slowly.

''Jennifer is not keen to rush back into another relationship as she hasn't fully got over Darren. But pals reckon it's only a matter of time before they decide to give things another go, as they have always remained close.''

It comes after Jennifer - who was also previously romantically linked to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin - recently claimed she was in ''single mode'', despite admitting she is feeling ''devastatingly lonely''.

She said: ''I am in the single mode where I am like, 'Cool, I can do whatever I want and I can be alone and watch terrible TV.' And then, of course, in a few months I will be devastatingly lonely and feel like I'm on some long waiting list. But I am not there yet.''

And in 2016, Jennifer admitted she was still ''close'' to 28-year-old Nicholas, as the pair star together in the 'X-Men' movies.

She said: ''We're all very close at this point. For me, Michael [Fassbender], James [McAvoy], and Nick [Hoult], it's our third [X-Men] movie over five or six years, so we're all so comfortable with each other. On the last film, there were BB gun battles, but on this one, it was slightly tamer.''

Meanwhile, the 'Hunger Games' star previously revealed she doesn't mind being alone, although she admitted she is attracted to men who ''impress'' her.

She said: ''It's not a sad thing to be alone. I think what I was trying to get across was that I don't feel a lack of something not being in a relationship. I don't feel like there is a hole to be filled ... An emotional hole to be filled ...

''You know, I'm 25. I'm successful. But I'm a girl. So I'm still always going to be attracted to somebody who impresses me.''