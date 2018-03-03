Jennifer Lawrence and Jodie Foster will present the Best Actress award at the Oscars this weekend after Casey Affleck stepped down.
Jennifer Lawrence and Jodie Foster will present the Best Actress award at the Oscars this weekend.
Traditionally, the previous year's winner of the Best Actor award presents the prize to the new Best Actress but after Casey Affleck pulled out of the ceremony, Jennifer and Jodie have been asked to step in by the academy, Variety reports.
Jane Fonda and Dame Helen Mirren are set to present Best Actor.
In January, Casey informed the Academy that he will not be attending this year's ceremony.
The Academy said in a short statement: ''We appreciate the decision to keep the focus on the show and on the great work of this year.''
Whilst Casey's reason for backing out of the ceremony has not been revealed, it is thought the decision could be because of the rise of the #MeToo movement - which aims to allow women to speak out against sexual harassment - as Casey infamously had two lawsuits filed against him by women claiming he sexually harassed them in 2010.
Both women alleged that Casey harassed them after working with them on 2010 movie 'I'm Still Here', and whilst the star has denied the claims made against him, it has been reported he has opted not to attend the Oscars in order to keep the focus away from is alleged actions.
The lawsuits were settled outside of court for undisclosed amounts, and in the settlement, the actor did not admit any guilt. He and his accusers are barred from discussing details of the case.
