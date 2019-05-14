Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney hosted a garden party to celebrate their engagement in New York.
Jennifer Lawrence and her fiancé Cooke Maroney celebrated their engagement with a garden party over the weekend.
The 'Hunger Games' actress and her soon-to-be husband got together with friends and loved ones for the pre-wedding gathering in New York City.
Jennifer's stylists, Jill Lincoln and Jordan Johnson, shared a picture of the 28-year-old star in a stunning pink Juliana wedding gown by L.Wells Bridal on their joint Instagram page on Monday (13.05.19).
They wrote: ''Here she comes! We couldn't be happier and more excited for #jenniferlawrence to become a #MRS.. this weekend we toasted Jen and her groom to be.. too good of a time was had by all. (sic)''
The dressmakers also shared the same snap, and added: ''Congrats to the soon to be Mrs. Perfect JL looking like a dream in the Juliana dress.''
A source recently claimed the couple's nuptials will be a ''family affair''.
The 'Silver Linings Playbook' star has been engaged to art dealer Cooke for four months, and it has been claimed she wants to keep the ceremony an intimate but ''extensive'' event for their families.
A source said: ''[Jennifer is a] family girl. I would be surprised if the wedding were not a fairly extensive family affair.''
Meanwhile, it was recently claimed the 'Red Sparrow' actress loves how her fiancé doesn't treat her like a celebrity.
Another insider said: ''He's a great guy. He's smart and funny and I think really keeps her on her toes and he doesn't treat her like a celebrity like the other boyfriends did. He's definitely the coolest guy she's dated. [He's] not affected by Hollywood.''
The couple's romance was also described as ''like a fairy tale''.
One source said: ''When they were introduced last spring, the timing was perfect because they were both single, and just enjoying an evening out with friends. Things couldn't have worked out any better because they have so much in common and truly hit it off. They both come from close-knit families. Cooke in Vermont and Jennifer in Kentucky and then left and built successful careers. They both love to travel but also just enjoy just being alone together. Jennifer and Cooke's romance is a bit like a fairy tale. They had an instant attraction the moment they met and we tease them it was love at first sight. They got engaged because they both just knew it was right. They both want their wedding to be in New York mostly because they feel like New York is the place that brought them together and it works for their family and friends.''
Before meeting Cooke, Jennifer previously dated 50-year-old filmmaker Darren Aronofsky for a year between 2016 and 2017.
