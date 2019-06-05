Jennifer Lawrence says getting engaged to Cooke Maroney was an ''easy decision''.

The 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' actress has opened up about her beau after she was spotted wearing a diamond ring earlier this year, and she has revealed why he is the one.

She told Entertainment Tonight: ''Well, he's just the best person I've ever met in my whole life. It was a very, very easy decision.''

The loved up couple were first romantically linked in June last year, and news of their engagement broke in February.

Last month, the 'Hunger Games' actress and her soon-to-be husband got together with friends and loved ones for the pre-wedding gathering in New York City.

Jennifer's stylists, Jill Lincoln and Jordan Johnson, shared a picture of the 28-year-old star in a stunning pink Juliana wedding gown by L.Wells Bridal on their joint Instagram page on Monday (13.05.19).

They wrote: ''Here she comes! We couldn't be happier and more excited for #jenniferlawrence to become a #MRS.. this weekend we toasted Jen and her groom to be.. too good of a time was had by all. (sic)''

Meanwhile, it was recently claimed the 'Red Sparrow' actress loves how her fiancé doesn't treat her like a celebrity.

Another insider said: ''He's a great guy. He's smart and funny and I think really keeps her on her toes and he doesn't treat her like a celebrity like the other boyfriends did. He's definitely the coolest guy she's dated. [He's] not affected by Hollywood.''

The couple's romance was also described as ''like a fairy tale''.

One source said: ''When they were introduced last spring, the timing was perfect because they were both single, and just enjoying an evening out with friends.

''Things couldn't have worked out any better because they have so much in common and truly hit it off. They both come from close-knit families. Cooke in Vermont and Jennifer in Kentucky and then left and built successful careers.

''They both love to travel but also just enjoy just being alone together. Jennifer and Cooke's romance is a bit like a fairy tale. They had an instant attraction the moment they met and we tease them it was love at first sight.''