Jennifer Lawrence has claimed she rarely has sex because she is a ''germophobe'' who hates physical contact.
The 'Red Sparrow' actress - who has previously dated director Darren Aronofsky, actor Nicholas Hoult and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin - hates physical contact, including shaking hands, because she's so worried about catching a disease.
She is quoted by The Sun newspaper as saying: ''I am all bark and no bite.
''I always talk like I want d**k, but the truth is when I look back at my sexual past it was always with boyfriends.
''I talk like I like it, but I don't really do it. I am mostly also a germaphobe. I have made it this far without an STI. D**k is dangerous.''
And the 27-year-old beauty even suggested she makes her partners get checked out by doctors before they get intimate.
She added: ''If I was at the point where I could get an STI, doctors have already been involved. That is how much of a germaphobe I am.''
But Jennifer is keen to embark on a new relationship as she's finding single life ''hard''.
She said: ''I am not in a relationship. I am making it clear that I have not had sex in a very long time. I would like to have a relationship, you know. It is hard out there.''
Meanwhile, the 'American Hustle' actress recently admitted she has a drunken dare-devil alter ego named Gail.
She said: ''I didn't [name her Gail], she almost named herself. I think my girl friends probably named her Gail just by the way I look.
''It's a very specific drunk, it's not just every time I'm drunk I turn into this ... I think she's some sort of tortoise gambler. I don't always turn into this masculine alter ego that like jumps into shark-ridden waters just to make my friends laugh. It's not every time, I think it might be rum. The only time I drink rum is on vacation.''
