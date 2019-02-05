Jennifer Lawrence told Brie Larson winning an Oscar doesn't ''change anything''.

The 29-year-old actress turned to her close friend Jennifer when she won the Best Actress Oscar for her role in 'Room' in 2016 because she was concerned that she didn't ''feel any different'' as an Oscar-winning actress, and has now said Jennifer - who picked up the same gong in 2013 for 'Silver Linings Playbook' - gave her some hard advice.

Brie told InStyle: ''I was like, 'I don't feel any different. I don't feel better about myself. I still don't feel like I'm a good actress.' She was like, 'Oh, yeah. That's totally normal. I've had the same thing. Don't think of it like that. Think of it as, like, you got your Ph.D. You're certified; that's it. It doesn't change anything. You can still f**k up. Every judge is still human.'''

Her comments come after she revealed in 2017 that she still finds her Oscar win ''surreal'', as she congratulated her pal Emma Stone for winning the award for 'La La Land'.

She said: ''It's so strange because I think it's such a surreal moment. It was surreal for me last year, it was surreal for me this year, as a way of this kind of cycle closing and this new one starting for my friend that I love so much.

''I'm so proud of [Emma]. I'm grateful that there's a photo to prove that because what better than a day like International Women's Day to say women love each other. We support each other through everything.''

Meanwhile, Brie previously confessed to celebrating her Oscars win with a good night's sleep.

She said: ''I did not dance all night. I didn't hang out with Lorde and Taylor Swift. I went to sleep. I didn't do that.''