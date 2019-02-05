Jennifer Lawrence told Brie Larson winning an Oscar doesn't ''change anything'', after Brie was concerned that she didn't ''feel any different'' following her 2016 win.
Jennifer Lawrence told Brie Larson winning an Oscar doesn't ''change anything''.
The 29-year-old actress turned to her close friend Jennifer when she won the Best Actress Oscar for her role in 'Room' in 2016 because she was concerned that she didn't ''feel any different'' as an Oscar-winning actress, and has now said Jennifer - who picked up the same gong in 2013 for 'Silver Linings Playbook' - gave her some hard advice.
Brie told InStyle: ''I was like, 'I don't feel any different. I don't feel better about myself. I still don't feel like I'm a good actress.' She was like, 'Oh, yeah. That's totally normal. I've had the same thing. Don't think of it like that. Think of it as, like, you got your Ph.D. You're certified; that's it. It doesn't change anything. You can still f**k up. Every judge is still human.'''
Her comments come after she revealed in 2017 that she still finds her Oscar win ''surreal'', as she congratulated her pal Emma Stone for winning the award for 'La La Land'.
She said: ''It's so strange because I think it's such a surreal moment. It was surreal for me last year, it was surreal for me this year, as a way of this kind of cycle closing and this new one starting for my friend that I love so much.
''I'm so proud of [Emma]. I'm grateful that there's a photo to prove that because what better than a day like International Women's Day to say women love each other. We support each other through everything.''
Meanwhile, Brie previously confessed to celebrating her Oscars win with a good night's sleep.
She said: ''I did not dance all night. I didn't hang out with Lorde and Taylor Swift. I went to sleep. I didn't do that.''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
Jennifer Lawrence stars in the intense new spy thriller 'Red Sparrow', about a group of...
Darren Aronofsky doesn't make fluffy movies, and has only had one genuine misfire (2014's Noah)....
A young woman (Jennifer Lawrence) and her older husband (Javier Bardem) have the most perfect...
Anchored by the almost ridiculously engaging Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence, this sci-fi movie travels...
What would motivate men and women to leave their families and any kind of life...
X-Men Apocalypse comes as the ninth instalment in the X-Men film series and stars Jennifer...
This closing chapter of the First Class trilogy falls into the same trap as The...
View scenes of the world as you may have never seen them before. A Beautiful...
Mutants and humans alike are familiar with the story of Apocalypse, he was the first...
After Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle, mercurial filmmaker David O. Russell reunites with Jennifer...
Suzanne Collins' saga comes to a suitably epic conclusion in a climactic series of battles...
As The Hunger Games trilogy comes to an end, the final installment, The Hunger Games...