Adele stood proud with Cameron Diaz and Jennifer Lawrence protesting equality for women in America by carrying placards at the 2018 Women's March in Los Angeles on Saturday (20.01.18).
The British pop - star who resides in La La Land with husband Simon Konecki and their five-year-old son Angelo - shared a selfie with the 'Holiday' star and 'Hunger Games' actress with their protest placards as they joined thousands of women speaking out against President Donald Trump and the lack of equality in the US.
The 29-year-old singer says she has raised her little boy to have empathy for the opposite sex.
Speaking about the influence the women in her life have had on her career, the 'Hello' hitmaker captioned the post: ''The most influential people in my life have always been women. My family, my friends, my teachers, my colleagues, and my idols. I am obsessed with all the women in my life. I adore them and need them more and more every day. I am so grateful to be a woman, I wouldn't change it for the world. I hope I'm not only defined by my gender though. I hope I'm defined by my input to the world, my ability to love and to have empathy. To raise my son to be a a good man alongside the good man who loves me for everything I am and am not. I want what's best for people, I think we all do. We just can't agree on what that is. Power to the peaceful, power to the people x #womensmarch2018 (sic)''
The 'Make You Feel My Love' singer joined the likes of Whoopi Goldberg, Scarlett Johansson, Eva Longoria and Reese Witherspoon in standing strong and fighting for their rights and hoping to bring change to the country.
On one of her signs, typical of potty-mouthed Adele, she displayed the words: ''Everyone's full of s**t.''
Her other placard said: ''I am no longer accepting the things I cannot change! I am changing the things I cannot accept.''
Jennifer's read: ''A woman's place, is in the revolution.''
Whilst Cameron's said: ''A movement should never take us backwards, it should only ever carry us forwards!''
