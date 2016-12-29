Beyonce and Solange Knowles' mum has become the latest celebrity to announce a social media break after accidentally 'liking' a negative post about Jennifer Hudson.
Tina Knowles, 62, is planning to start 2017 with an Instagram blackout after upsetting her famous daughters with her online activity.
"They always say that I am not that great on social media (and) I have to be very careful," Tina wrote, confessing she accidentally pressed the 'like' button on a nasty comment she read on Instagram about Jennifer's voice.
"I am writing this commentary for Jennifer Hudson and not for the evil mean people that are making this into a social media ugly thing," she added. "I've known Jennifer Hudson for many years and have totally been in admiration of her talent and beauty and kindness. I would never ever say anything negative about her or agree with anything negative!
"My children worried that I might accidentally touch something when looking at other sites and have warned me about it...
"The truth is I was on my Instagram and someone commented on Beyonce (positive) by the way, and I went to look at their site and saw some good videos and performances of Beyonce. I came across the video of her and Jennifer (which I totally enjoyed) and I was looking at them I didn't even look at the comments or what people were saying till just now and I absolutely would not have touched a like or dislike on one of these sites.
"I think if you look through my Instagram you’ll see that I am not a hater and I am not negative about people so to Jennifer for my mistake of accidentally touching it which I don’t remember doing I really apologize I totally love and Admire you and I’d have to be pretty stupid to do that knowing it would be everywhere."
Tina concluded her post by stating, "I will be taking a break from social media as this is the bad side of it. There are people who make their living off of negativity."
