Jennifer Hudson doesn't want to pay for her former fiance's house.

The 'Voice UK' judge has asked a judge not to grant a request from David Otunga - the father of her nine-year-old son David Jr. - asking that she cover his housing costs, insisting he could afford to pay for his own home, if he got a job.

Court documents obtained by The Blast slammed: ''Nothing entitles David to live in a home identical to Jennifer's.''

Jennifer insisted she has no duty to support the wrestler and ''denies that the child support should extend to housing subsidies for David when the parties were never married.''

The 37-year-old star has also slammed her former partner's claim he was always the primary caregiver for their son, insisting he was often on the road with the WWE.

She also argued that giving David primary custody of their little boy would ''do a disservice to working parents''.

Her court documents stated: ''[Jennifer] denies that her working and David either not working or professing not to work makes him more fit to personally care for the child in the City where the child attends school.

''To accept David's proposition that because he is present, he is a better parent would be to do a disservice to working parents in general and to Jennifer in particular...

''Having a child with a celebrity should not be the basis to treat David like someone who has given birth to a child and who has no means of supporting the child.

''Jennifer is the one who gave birth to the minor child, who had the minor child with her as she traveled prior to the difficulties the parties experienced in their relationship.''

The documents also questioned whether David can raise their son in a safe and consistent environment.

The 'Spotlight' hitmaker and her former fiance - who she split from in 2017 - had been due to go to trial this month but agreed to postpone to try and reach a settlement away from the court.

A new hearing has been scheduled for next month.