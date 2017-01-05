Jennifer Hudson plans on hitting the studio with Will.i.am to work on her next album.

The 'Dream Girls' star has learnt a lot from watching all three of her 'The Voice UK' co-judges on the ITV programme and says she and the Black Eyed Peas star are going to record together once filming for the spinning-chair show is complete.

Speaking to The Huffington Post, she shared: ''I do plan on working with will for my next album.''

The pair discussed their plans to collaborate while filming the new series, which kicks off on ITV on Saturday (07.01.17), and she would also like to write with fellow judges Sir Tom Jones and Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale.

She added: ''Yes, and I want to sing with Tom [Jones] and I've watched Gavin's [Rossdale] process.

''His process is so amazing, watching him groom and work with the talent. It's like he's forming them into artists before your eyes.

''I'm learning from that, so I'm taking from all of them and learning from them, and yes I do want to work with them.''

The 'I Gotta Feeling' hitmaker is excited to work with the 35-year-old songstress - who is also an actress - as he feels ''honoured'' to work with someone so ''fierce''.

He told the publication: ''That's what's going to happen.

''We are going to do that because I would be honoured to work with J. Hud. Because she is spectacular, she's fierce.''

Last year Jennifer signed to L.A. Reid's Epic Records.

The 'Spotlight' singer is planning to release a new album under the watchful eye of the label's head honcho - who recently signed Jennifer Lopez to his roster, which already includes the likes of Meghan Trainor, Fifth Harmony and Mariah Carey - and said she was thrilled to be joining the renowned label.

Taking to Instagram, she previously wrote: ''I have no doubt in my mind, this is going to be EPIC! #epicrecords (sic)''

The brunette beauty's deal sees Reid team up with legendary record producer Clive Davis, who has won five Grammys and is a member of the Rock Hall of Fame, for the first time ever and Jennifer can't wait to see what magic the ''prolific musical legends'' will perform on her fourth studio LP.

She said: ''I couldn't be more excited to embark on this new chapter with two of the most prolific musical legends of this generation. There is no doubt that this is just the beginning of a very special collaboration and I know that the result will be something unforgettable. I am looking forward to the creative process and sharing new music very soon.''

Jennifer's last release was 2014's 'JHUD', which was released on RCA Records.