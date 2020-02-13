Award-winning singer Jennifer Hudson is set to perform a tribute to Kobe Bryant at the NBA All-Star Game on February 16.
Jennifer Hudson is set to perform a tribute to Kobe Bryant at the NBA All-Star Game.
The 38-year-old singer will perform prior to the player introductions at the NBA All-Star Game in Chicago on February 16, when the basketball community in the US will remember one of the sport's greatest ever players.
Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gigi were both among the victims of a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on January 26.
During the annual game, LeBron James' team will all wear jerseys with the No. 2 in honour of Gigi, whilst Giannis Antetokounmpo's team will wear No. 24 in honour of the basketball legend.
Jennifer previously confessed to being devastated by Bryant's death, taking to social media to admit she was struggling to accept the news.
She wrote on Instagram: ''It's like every time I go to sleep and then wake up somebody else is gone! This news hurts my heart so bad! I was holding out hoping that it wasn't true! Lord his daughter too.''
Meanwhile, Vanessa Bryant recently confessed her ''brain refuses to accept'' that her husband and their 13-year-old daughter are ''gone''.
She took to social media to admit she's having a hard time ''processing'' the tragic news.
Vanessa - who also has kids Natalia, 17, Bianka, three, and Capri, seven months - wrote on her Instagram account: ''I've been reluctant to put my feelings into words. My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I can't process both at the same time. It's like I'm trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong. (sic)''
They might sound like they're from the 70s, but they way they roll is very 2020.
What's new in the music world this week?
'U Kin B the Sun' is an album rich in texture and depth and one that quite obviously, and unapologetically, plays to Frazey Ford's strengths.
Listen to their new single 'Small Change'.
Everything you ever needed to know about Viking metal.
3TEETH hit Leeds for the first time with support from British artist PIG.
This will make you want to walk amongst the skyscrapers.
The quality of the animation in this musical comedy may not be up to Pixar...
On his latest project, director Spike Lee creates an current day version of Aristophanes' ancient...
Christmas time is coming but for young Langston, happy holidays aren't going to come easy....
Mister is a 13-year-old boy living amongst the poverty stricken suburbs of Brooklyn, New York....
When young Winnie Madikizela first set eyes on lawyer and anti-apartheid activist Nelson Mandela in...
Langston Hughes is a street-smart teenager whose life gets complicated when his beloved mother, with...
The Farrelly brothers return to the vacuously silly style of Dumb and Dumber for this...
The Three Stooges is a comic caper, following the lives of three men who were...
Watch the trailer for The Secret Life Of BeesThe Secret Life Of Bees is based...
Caucasians, apparently, have no soul. Or heart. Or common sense. According to the movies, whenever...
Whenever you bring a popular TV series to the big screen, you always face one...
If only they had let Bill Condon direct Chicago instead of just writing the screenplay....