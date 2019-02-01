Academy Award-winning star Jennifer Hudson is set to perform at the upcoming Oscars in Los Angeles.
The 37-year-old star - who won a Best Supporting Actress award in 2006 for her performance in the Bill Condon-directed hit 'Dreamgirls' - has been invited to perform at the glitzy awards bash in Los Angeles on February 24.
The Academy wrote on its official Twitter account: ''Things we'd like to announce today: 1. @IAMJHUD will perform the nominated song ''I'll Fight'' on the #Oscars! 2. This has been our favorite tweet of the day. (sic)''
The track appears in the documentary 'RBG' and has been nominated for the coveted Best Original Song gong, alongside music featured in 'A Star Is Born', 'Black Panther', 'Mary Poppins Returns' and 'The Ballad of Buster Scruggs'.
Jennifer previously revealed she keeps her Oscar in a ''hidden office'', admitting she won't keep it in her bathroom because she doesn't want ''dirty hands'' touching it.
The chart-topping singer - who starred alongside Beyonce and Eddie Murphy in 'Dreamgirls' - revealed she has a special space set aside in her house for her awards.
Asked whether the prestigious golden statuette was kept in her toilet, Jennifer - who has also won a Golden Globe and a BAFTA - replied: ''No, not in my toilet. I have an awards wall and behind it is like my hidden office.
''So on the wall - it's a fake wall - and the Oscar sits in the middle and it says, 'Haaaaaa!' And then the BAFTA is on the side of the Oscar and the Golden Globe and all the other ones.''
Revealing why she doesn't want her Academy Award to be near to her lavatory, Jennifer added: ''It's like don't put your dirty hands on my Oscar!''
