The 'Spotlight' hitmaker has always wanted to be a singer, ever since she hit the high notes when she was just a toddler.
She said: ''In my family, we were born singers. I was not even two, on my grandmother's lap, on my godmother's lap, and they hit the note for the sopranos to sing and I hit the note too and then they said, 'This baby is gonna sing!' We were young. Once I feel in love with music, I think I was about seven-years-old, I was like no this is what I'm going to do.''
And the 38-year-old singer and actress admits music is ''underlying'' of everything she does and helps her to evoke emotions.
Speaking on Today's Sunday Sitdown with Willie Geist, she shared: ''Music is the underlying of everything I do. If I'm shooting a scene, what's the emotion. If I'm in a photoshoot, what do I need to feel. I can find that song or that music that puts me in that place.''
Jennifer is now playing Grizabella in 'Cats' and admits she did a lot of research before she recorded the iconic song 'Memory'.
She said: ''I think I've listened to all of them. When you're doing research for a character and the role you're going to play, you want to see who else has done it and their interpretations of it. You do your homework and your research. But all I can do is allow myself to feel it, live in the moment, and allow my emotions to connect with Grizabella's emotions, to make her story that much more real.''
