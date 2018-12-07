Jennifer Hudson and David Otunga's custody battle is heading to court for a five-day trial in March.
Jennifer Hudson and David Otunga's custody battle is heading to court.
The 'Voice' coach has been locked in a bitter dispute with her former fiance over the care of their nine-year-old son David Jr. and now they will face one another in court for a five-day trial starting on the March 11 in order to resolve the questions of who should have a greater share of custody of the youngster and who should pay support.
According to The Blast, things are so bitter between the former couple, they have even been fighting over the choice of school bus stops.
Last year, Jennifer filed for an emergency order of protection after accusing the WWE commentator of pushing her while holding David, and though it was granted by the court, the 37-year-old singer later dropped the petition altogether.
Both David - who denied pushing his former partner - and the 'Dreamgirls' star have filed a number of motions against each other, accusing one another of playing legal games.
At one point, Jennifer said she was worried David would kidnap their son, while he accused her of trying to defame him.
He argued she had made creative negative press about him her priority, rather than protecting their only child.
In court documents, David claimed Jennifer issued an exclusive statement to People about their split, saying her actions were ''solely taken in the best interest of their son'', at the same time he was being served with an emergency order of protection.
He alleged the statement damaged his reputation and at the time it was released, he was being forcibly removed from their home in front of their son, and Jennifer wasn't even there.
A court order is in place prohibiting the former couple from disseminating photos or making comments about their son, but the wrestling star previously claimed the 'Spotlight' singer had violated the order by giving an interview to an entertainment news show, which showed various photos of David Jr., and mentioned him by name throughout.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.
The quality of the animation in this musical comedy may not be up to Pixar...
On his latest project, director Spike Lee creates an current day version of Aristophanes' ancient...
Christmas time is coming but for young Langston, happy holidays aren't going to come easy....
Mister is a 13-year-old boy living amongst the poverty stricken suburbs of Brooklyn, New York....
When young Winnie Madikizela first set eyes on lawyer and anti-apartheid activist Nelson Mandela in...
Langston Hughes is a street-smart teenager whose life gets complicated when his beloved mother, with...
The Farrelly brothers return to the vacuously silly style of Dumb and Dumber for this...
The Three Stooges is a comic caper, following the lives of three men who were...
Watch the trailer for The Secret Life Of BeesThe Secret Life Of Bees is based...
Caucasians, apparently, have no soul. Or heart. Or common sense. According to the movies, whenever...
Whenever you bring a popular TV series to the big screen, you always face one...
If only they had let Bill Condon direct Chicago instead of just writing the screenplay....