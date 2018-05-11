Jennifer Hudson is returning to 'The Voice' USA along with Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton.
Jennifer Hudson is returning to 'The Voice' USA.
The 'Dreamgirls' star - who was previously a coach on season 13 of the show and has had the role on the most recent two series of the UK version of the programme - will take her place on the panel for the 15th run of the show, alongside regulars Adam Levine and Blake Shelton and fellow 'American Idol' alumni Kelly Clarkson, who made her debut with the current 14th season.
Jennifer and Kelly, both 36, shared the news on their Instagram accounts.
Jennifer announced the news by ''hacking'' her friend's page and posting a video.
She sang a snippet of her pal's single 'Since U Been Gone' and teased: ''I wanted to tell you all a little secret. Guess what! Does she know? She might not know, but she gonna find out when she looks at her phone. Guess who's coming back to 'The Voice'?
''This is gonna be a show, so y'all might wanna get ready.''
And a few minutes later, Kelly shared a clip on the 'Spotlight' hitmaker's own account and warned the male coaches to be on their guard.
She teased: ''Team JHud and Team KC, we're comin' after you, Adam and Blake. We're friends, but we're future frenemies.''
Network bosses are thrilled to have the two stars back for the show.
NBC Entertainment's Alternative and Reality Group President Paul Telegdy said in a statement: ''We are so excited to welcome back Kelly and Jennifer, two dynamic forces who bring undeniable soul, passion and inspiration as coaches.
''They each have a unique understanding of what it's like to be in the artists' shoes. Bringing these two voices together with Blake and Adam for Season 15 is sure to make this one of our best seasons yet!''
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
The quality of the animation in this musical comedy may not be up to Pixar...
On his latest project, director Spike Lee creates an current day version of Aristophanes' ancient...
Christmas time is coming but for young Langston, happy holidays aren't going to come easy....
Mister is a 13-year-old boy living amongst the poverty stricken suburbs of Brooklyn, New York....
When young Winnie Madikizela first set eyes on lawyer and anti-apartheid activist Nelson Mandela in...
Langston Hughes is a street-smart teenager whose life gets complicated when his beloved mother, with...
The Farrelly brothers return to the vacuously silly style of Dumb and Dumber for this...
The Three Stooges is a comic caper, following the lives of three men who were...
Watch the trailer for The Secret Life Of BeesThe Secret Life Of Bees is based...
Caucasians, apparently, have no soul. Or heart. Or common sense. According to the movies, whenever...
Whenever you bring a popular TV series to the big screen, you always face one...
If only they had let Bill Condon direct Chicago instead of just writing the screenplay....