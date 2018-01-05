Jennifer Hudson has revealed she still experiences racial prejudice on a regular basis, as people often thinks it is her white driver who owns her home.
Jennifer Hudson says people often assume that her home belongs to her white driver, and that she works for him.
The 36-year-old singer-and-actress has competed in 'American Idol', won an Oscar for her starring role in 'Dreamgirls', and is currently a coach on both the US and UK versions of 'The Voice' - but she still experiences racial prejudice on a regular basis.
Jennifer told Cosmopolitan UK: ''There have been several situations where I get on a plane and [the cabin crew] assumes that I'm [meant to be] in the back of the plane. That happens a lot. I'm like 'No, my seat is up there [in first class], thank you.'
''People also assume that my home belongs to my white driver, Charles. One time, I was having something moved into my house and they wanted to know where to put it. I said, 'There.' [The removal man] just stood there.
''When Charles came in, he asked him, 'So where would you like these things?' Charles said, 'She said she wanted it right there. You're talking to the wrong person.'''
Jennifer - who has eight-year-old son David Jr. with former fiance David Otunga - slammed the prejudice as ''ignorant'', and claims she also faces the same setbacks in other areas such as her gender.
She continued: ''Stuff like this happens in your own home! I defy all the odds being African American, living in a wealthy neighbourhood and being a working mom. It's too many foreign things in one person! It's so ignorant. Race is just one of them. I face them all.''
The 'Spotlight' singer rose to fame after competing in 'American Idol' in 2004 and has worked on Broadway and appeared in a string of films including 'Sex And The City'.
In her interview, Jennifer also spoke out on the Harvey Weinstein scandal and the prejudice women have experienced in Hollywood.
Like many stars, the actress and singer is proud of the women coming forward and sharing their experiences.
She said: ''I hate that these things have happened, but I'm glad that women are taking a stand for themselves. They should have the right to be able to do that. And no one's power should be able to take over someone else's. That's not cool.''
All I Want For Christmas is widely regarded as one of the best festive tunes every year
Pearl Jam announced 14 dates in the UK and Europe in June and July 2018.
The quality of the animation in this musical comedy may not be up to Pixar...
On his latest project, director Spike Lee creates an current day version of Aristophanes' ancient...
Christmas time is coming but for young Langston, happy holidays aren't going to come easy....
Mister is a 13-year-old boy living amongst the poverty stricken suburbs of Brooklyn, New York....
When young Winnie Madikizela first set eyes on lawyer and anti-apartheid activist Nelson Mandela in...
Langston Hughes is a street-smart teenager whose life gets complicated when his beloved mother, with...
The Farrelly brothers return to the vacuously silly style of Dumb and Dumber for this...
The Three Stooges is a comic caper, following the lives of three men who were...
Watch the trailer for The Secret Life Of BeesThe Secret Life Of Bees is based...
Caucasians, apparently, have no soul. Or heart. Or common sense. According to the movies, whenever...
Whenever you bring a popular TV series to the big screen, you always face one...
If only they had let Bill Condon direct Chicago instead of just writing the screenplay....