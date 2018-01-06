Jennifer Hudson says she ''owes'' her late mother Darnell Donnerson ''everything''.
Jennifer Hudson ''owes her mother everything''.
The 36-year-old singer feels she has her late mother Darnell Donnerson to thank for raising her right and says she ''wouldn't be where she is'' without her in her life.
She said: ''I owe my mother everything. I wouldn't be where I am today if she hadn't been there to raise me right.''
Asked if there's anything about life she would regret, she added: ''I wouldn't change a thing. Every experience is a lesson learned.''
The 'Spotlight' hitmaker - who lost her mother in 2008 - has had many successful moments over her life but says one of her greatest achievements is receiving her Grammy award.
Speaking about her greatest achievement, she told The Guardian newspaper: ''Professionally, receiving my first Grammy from Whitney Houston.''
Jennifer's mother Darnell, brother Jason and seven-year-old nephew Julian King were murdered by her sister's estranged husband William Balfour in 2008 and Jennifer had previously thanked her eight-year-old son David - who she has with ex David Otunga - for keeping her strong following the tragedy.
She said: ''I went from being an aunt, having a mom, and being a child to not having a mom, becoming a mom, and raising my own child. I tell David all the time, 'You saved my life.' It's frustrating as hell to me to have somebody who ain't lost nothing try to talk to me about it. I want to say, 'Don't even bother, because you know nothing.' But you never know how much you can get through until you're going through it.''
